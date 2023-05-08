Halifax's pool and leisure centre both shut but fitness classes starting at Calderdale College

The plan to create a new pool and leisure centre at the site of North Bridge Leisure Centre is still on ice because of rising costs.

Halifax Swimming Pool has been shut since 2020 and North Bridge Leisure Centre closed in March last year.

But now the council has teamed up with Calderdale College to offer fitness classes at the college’s Inspire Centre on Francis Street.

The Inspire Centre at Calderdale College

The sessions will include Zumba, dance, yoga and stretch meditation. Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said the council is “committed to investing in its sports offer”.

“The college provides the perfect central location to complement our existing fitness activities at sites in Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden and increases the range and availability of classes available both to members and those who use the sites on a casual basis,” she said.

“Keeping active is key to overall health and fitness and it’s our mission to work with communities to reduce inactivity and build resilience.

"This hub will help us create more opportunities for residents to make physical activity part of day-to-day life, with the right encouragement to motivate and inspire.”

Craig Waterworth, Sports Partnerships and Commercial Business Manager at Calderdale College, said: “This deal with Calderdale Council is a game-changer and is just the start of many exciting developments to come that will allow us to truly support our local community with their health and wellbeing.

“Calderdale Council has had regular use of our Inspire Centre for their fitness classes but this new deal will provide members with access to fitness activities, alongside wellbeing support and advice, every single week.”

The new classes are included in the council’s sports membership or available on a pay-as-you-go basis. For information visit the council’s website