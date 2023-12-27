Halifax's Samaritans volunteers celebrate branch lending a listening ear for 70 years
Kind-hearted volunteers have been providing a listening ear – without judgement or pressure – in the area since 1953.
To celebrate, around 50 of the charity’s local helpers attended a special 70th birthday party for the branch at Elland Golf Club.
Guests included Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans.
The Halifax branch is part of a national network comprising 201 branches with over 20,000 volunteers across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
The Halifax branch is on Harrison Road with around 75 listening volunteers.
The charity also has a shop on Southgate in Elland with 25 volunteers.
Samaritans offer a free phone service on 116 123 which is manned 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Nationally, the charity responds to a call for help every 10 seconds and aims to be there, day or night, for anyone who is struggling to cope.