Joan Howell - who lives in Illingworth – and Jean Bottomley – who is in Brighouse – will turn 90 on September 12.

Born in Halifax, the pair frequently appeared in the Courier in their younger days and are well known across the area as The Shaw Twins.

And, as they enter their tenth decade, they are still as close as ever.

Joan and Jean - known as The Shaw Twins - are turning 90 soon

Joan’s daughter Susie Sweeney said: “They’re so close. They do everything together and have travelled the world together.”

The twins were born in 1933 to Annie and George Shaw and had five brothers and six sisters.

The family lived in Wheatley but when their mother died, Joan and Jean – then aged 11 – were sent to live and work in the Halifax orphanage The Blue Coat School.

Susie said the twins loved it there and when they left at 16, they both got jobs at Baycliffe’s factory in Halifax, making motorbike parts.

The twins were often in the Halifax Courier when they were growing up

They met their future husbands at around the same time and were even planning to have a double wedding before Jean was struck down with TB and she had to delay her nuptials.

Joan married Norman Howell in 1953 and the couple had six children – four boys and two girls. Joan also has nine grandchildren and many greatgrandchildren.

After recovering from her illness and having half a lung removed, Jean married Tom Bottomley in 1954 and the couple went on to have three daughters and a granddaughter.

Both families spent a lot of time together and often went away on holidays as a big group.

The wins almost had a double wedding

When Joan’s husband died, Tom promised him he would continue looking after Joan, and he and the twins continued with their trips all over the world.

Tom died three years ago but Jean and Joan are still holidaying together and are planning a birthday trip to Devon.