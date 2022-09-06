Halifax's Sue Ryder shop urgently calls for support after weekend break-in- here's how you can help
The Sue Ryder shop in Halifax is calling for support from the local community after a break in over the weekend.
The shop, which sells a wide selection of second hand clothing, accessories, homeware, books and furniture were broken into overnight between Saturday 3 September and Sunday 4 September.
The thieves cut a hole in the roof to access the safe, ripping out the fire alarm panel and damaging the internet connection in the process.
As a result, the shop, located in Pellon Lane Retail Park, was unable to open on Sunday and Monday, as the shop’s tills were disconnected. It is currently unclear whether the shop will be able to reopen today (Tuesday).
Liz Cunningham, Shop Manager at Sue Ryder Halifax said: “My team and I were shocked to find the shop in the state it was in on Sunday morning. All of the money we make from selling donated goods supports people with terminal illnesses, neurological conditions or those coping with bereavement. The police and local community’s support has been incredible, so we would like to thank them.
“Unfortunately, we are unable to accept stock donations at this time as the stockroom has been so badly damaged by the break in. If members of the community would like to show their support, then we will be able to accept stock and cash donations once we’re able to reopen our doors, which will hopefully be very soon.”
Sue Ryder supports people through the most difficult times of their lives. Whether that’s a terminal illness, the loss of a loved one or a neurological condition.