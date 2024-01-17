Halifax’s teenage drag queen aims to appear on Ru Paul's Drag Race

Teenage drag queen Trash is dreaming of a flamboyant future after stumbling across the "hilarious" drag scene from a young age.

Trash is the alter ego of Lewis Watson, a local college student who connected with the comedy of performing on stage as a woman.

Lewis was no stranger to the stage when he decided to develop a drag act at 16.

He started posting creative make-up looks on social media during lockdown and got over 391,200 views.

Trash pictured at Calderdale Pride 2023

His current passion began when he was introduced to the world of make-up by his mum, Katy Watson.

His nan, Bev Gilbert, said: "I have been supporting Lewis from a young from taking him to performing arts school every Saturday to now driving him all over to perform in drag.

"He's always been a performer."

When Lewis, who is a fan of Ru Paul's Drag Race, told his parents he wanted to do drag, they encouraged him to start by practising at home, and he taught himself how to do his make-up.

Lewis said he was "quite surprised" at how supportive his friends and family had been since he started performing in drag last year.

Lewis’s family had taken on the role of taxi driver when he performs, but his mum’s idea of buying a sewing machine so that Lewis could make costumes fell flat - the machine is collecting dust.

Lewis’s family said someone always accompanies Lewis when he is performing as Trash and he is driven to events.

For the next couple of years Trash is concentrating on private functions, online appearances, Pride events and drag nights, with the ultimate goal of appearing on Ru Paul's Drag Race in the future.

"I would 100 per cent love to do this full-time,” he said.