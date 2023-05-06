"I am so proud to be a part of this town and the surrounding area. We live in a fabulous place.”

News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
5 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
5 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
6 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
6 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
11 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Halifax’s town crier 'proud' to proclaim the Coronation of King Charles III at the Piece Hall

“Proud” Halifax town crier Les Cutts bellowed the proclamation of King Charles III’s Coronation at the Piece Hall today (Saturday).

By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th May 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

Ahead of the ceremony, which was showcased live on a big screen within one of Yorkshire’s most iconic venues, Les, 64, delivered a cry which was penned by a member of the Loyal Company of Town Criers.

Les, who is chairman of the organisation, as well as the bellman of the borough of Calderdale, said of the historic occasion: “It is unbelievable to be fair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You always think: ‘Is it going to happen? Are we going to get a new King?’

Halifax town crier Les Cutts bellows the proclamation of King Charles III’s Coronation at the Piece HallHalifax town crier Les Cutts bellows the proclamation of King Charles III’s Coronation at the Piece Hall
Halifax town crier Les Cutts bellows the proclamation of King Charles III’s Coronation at the Piece Hall
Most Popular

"It has happened in my lifetime, which is fabulous, although it was a very sad loss that we lost the Queen.

“But it’s great that I can be involved with the King being crowned today. It is absolutely incredible. It has been absolutely superb.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is certainly the jewel in Halifax’s crown, and probably the jewel in Yorkshire.

"I am so proud to be a part of this town and the surrounding area. We live in a fabulous place.”

Hundreds of onlookers within the Grade I listed building fell eerily silent to listen to the cry.

On the proclamation, Les, who has been Halifax’s town crier for 22 years, said: “The Loyal Company is loyal to the Queen and loyal to the King.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All of our cries start with oyez, oyez, oyez, and end in God Save The King.

"We have an allegiance to the Royal Family and that’s why we’re called loyal because we stay loyal to the crown.

“The cry was written by Great Harwood’s Rawden Kerr, and criers from the company have been performing that particular cry today.”

Les’ full cry is below:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Oyez, Oyez, Oyez.

“The good people of Halifax and Calderdale, welcome.

“We gather here today, the sixth of May 2023, on this joyous and historic occasion for Calderdale and for the whole of the United Kingdom.

“It is today that our new Monarch is invested with his regalia and is formally crowned as King of this country, and of his commonwealth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“May his reign be known for wisdom and fairness to all.

“We join as both a community and as a kingdom to celebrate and to rejoice.

“Long live King Charles III, and God Save The King.”

Read More
'There isn’t a better place to go and see something so historic': The Piece Hall...
Related topics:Charles IIIHalifaxCoronationCalderdaleYorkshire