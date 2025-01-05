Halifax's Victoria Theatre evacuated in middle of pantomime show and audience told to go home
Theatre staff gave no explanation for the evacuation, just telling people they should leave as soon as possible and go home.
One worker took to the stage after the interval to say the show could not go on, and people were directed to leave through the nearest door.
Today’s morning performance of the production of Peter Pan – due to start at 10.30am – was cancelled because of the heavy snow.
The theatre posted: “We regret to inform all customers that this morning's 10.30am performance of Peter Pan has been cancelled as a result of the snow fall across the area.
"We have made this decision for the safety of all customers, performers and staff. All ticketholders for this performance will be contacted and refunds will be issued in due course.”
But the 3pm show went ahead, only to be stopped half-way through.
The theatre has said theatre-goers at the 3pm show will have their tickets refunded.
"The Victoria Theatre has taken the decision to issue full refunds to all ticketholders for the 3pm performance of Peter Pan,” it has posted this evening.
"If you had tickets for this afternoon's performance you have been sent an email.
"Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience or disappointment caused.”
