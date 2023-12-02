Happy Days 'Orange is the New Black' charity ball in Halifax raises £85,000 for the homeless
and live on Freeview channel 276
The glittering “Orange is the New Black” event at Dean Clough’s The Arches was the charity’s second annual ball and raised 25 per cent more than last year.
It comes after a significant year of change for the organisation, which has undergone a major restructure since the 2022 ball and welcomed a new CEO, Ellen Boothe.
Ellen said: “The whole team were overcome with emotion on the night when we saw the way people responded to the stories we shared about people whose lives have been transformed by the work we do.
“It was wonderful to see such support for our services, particularly our winter shelter which is such a critical part of our operation during the colder months of the year.
“On the night 14 people pledged between £1,500 and £3,000 specifically to support the winter shelter and make sure we can keep helping the most vulnerable people in our community with the tailored support they need to build independent and purposeful lives.”
Ellen added that the increase on last year’s total was a vote of confidence in the charity’s new structure and mission.
“We have been very clear about our goals and the money raised is a massive endorsement of our strategy and the intensive work we have carried out to put robust systems, process and governance in place,” she said.
“There was a real sense on the night that people felt confident to support us and knew their money would be effective in reaching those who need our help.”
Guests enjoyed a three course dinner, a raffle, silent auction, live auction and jewellery raffle led by Steven and Steve, who have both been through the Happy Days programme and now are giving back to Happy Days through volunteering.
A piece of jewellery donated by Royal jeweller Boodles raised £3,840 at raffle before the lucky winner donated it back to auction, which raised an additional £2,500.
The event was sponsored by Lucas Lee and auction prizes were provided by local firms including Destinology and Dean Douglas Art. Entertainment was provided by band Helter Skelter.
Ellen said: “We are so grateful to everyone who attended and helped to make it such a fun night and a fantastic total.
"The money raised will help us offer intensive and personalised support to people who would otherwise be sleeping on the streets this winter and instead will have somewhere safe and warm to stay, three meals a day and access to the services and support they need to move forward with their lives.”