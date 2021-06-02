Happy Days receives The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Beacon Hill, Halifax

Happy Days provides safe, supported accommodation, volunteering and routes to employment for vulnerable local adults through its charity and social enterprises including Happy Days Cycles CIC in Sowerby Bridge.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Recipients are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation.

Dave Fawcett CEO of Happy Days said: “It’s a huge honour to have the dedication of our staff, volunteers and supporters recognised in such a prestigious way and we are extremely grateful to everyone who works hard to make a difference in our communities through our charity and social enterprises."

Representatives of Happy Days will receive the crystal award and certificate from Ed Anderson, Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, later this summer.