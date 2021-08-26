Happy Valley Pride returns with weekend festival in Hebden Bridge

Iconic, Scottish singer, songwriter Horse McDonald headlines the event.

In 2020, Happy Valley Pride went online and was attended by thousands of people from across the world.

Tim Whitehead, Happy Valley Pride Artistic Director said: "It is so exciting to be back in-person for a very special weekend! We have a huge variety of events and activities across three days, including our big Pink Picnic, a very special photo exhibition and much more.

Scottish singer, songwriter Horse McDonald will be performing at Happy Valley Pride

"We will be joined by some very special guests including the amazing Horse McDonald and award-winning writer Matthew Todd. It has been such a tough time these past 18 months, so we hope you can join us in-person or online and help celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the valley and beyond. It is more important than ever to be here, be you and be proud."

For 2021 there will be a mix of in-person and online events, all for free.

Here is a rundown on what's on offer throughout the festival.

Our Pride - Exhibition Launch night

A specially commissioned collection of portraits of members of the local queer community taken by photographer Bruce Cutts (the After Alice Project). These images show their subjects in places that have been important to them during the pandemic. (September 10, 7pm, Hebden Bridge Town Hall)

The Pride Pink Picnic

The big day of celebration in the park, there will be singers, speakers, DJ’s, food, drink, an Info Fair from local LGBTQ+ organisations, stalls and the Pink Pooch Dog Parade returns. Performers include singers Horse McDonald, Beau Azra and Terry Logan, alongside poet Clare Shaw and DJ Red Helen. (September 11, 11am to 7pm, Calder Holmes Park)

Family Vogue Ball

Experience the life-enhancing power of the ballroom. Four houses go head-to-head and will catwalk, dance and lip sync to be crowned by the audience. The show has been designed to be socially distanced. Presented by Darren Pritchard Dance and produced by Switchflicker Productions. Commissioned by Z-arts, Homotopia and Black Gold Arts. Supported by Arts Council England. (September 12, 2pm to 2.30pm, The Birchcliffe Centre, Birchcliffe Road)

DIGITAL EVENTS

Jinkx Monsoon and Peppermint in conversation with Kate O’Donnell

Jinkx Monsoon and Peppermint are two of the biggest names to have come out of the TV phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race and both are proudly trans. In this revealing discussion they chat to Happy Valley Pride patron Kate O’Donnell about gender, identity and their drag histories. (September 10, 8pm to 8.45pm)

Matthew Todd – Out of the Straight Jacket

Matthew Todd is the award-winning former editor of Attitude magazine and author of the best-selling book on gay mental health, Straight Jacket (Penguin). In this live digital event, he explains how the experience of growing up in our society is deeply traumatic for many LGBTQ folk, how it can affect us, and what we can do about it. Followed by a Q&A.(September 12, 7pm to 8.30pm)