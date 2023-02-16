National Holidays and Just Go Holidays are now taking bookings for a package which includes trips to locations in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge that were used in the smash hit BBC TV series featuring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton.

Millions of viewers tuned in to see the final showdown between Sergeant Catherine Cawood and villain Tommy Lee Royce as Sally Wainwright’s drama reached its climax earlier this month.

And Katie Butler, of Total Travel in Heckmondwike, believes Calderdale's economy is set for a big boost thanks to the growth of TV tourism.

Karen Rowlands, left, and Katie Butler at Total Travel in Heckmondwike holding brochures for the newly launched Happy Valley tours

"It will be brilliant for Calderdale, especially the local shops," Katie said.

"We are definitely going to see a huge influx of people in the upper Calder Valley.

"The locations are going to be swamped now with visitors, which is great for the local economy."

The tours are primarily for visitors living outside the area, but those who reside closer to the patch can still book to join on day trips, so the package caters for fans from near and far.

Sarah Lancashire filming scenes for Happy Valley. Photo: Lookout Point, Matt Squire

Katie expects interest in Calderdale to be similar to the boost Birmingham and the surrounding area received when Peaky Blinders ended, as fans of another of the BBC's most popular shows flocked to see where the action was filmed.

"We have already had people contact us to book hotels in the region," Katie said.

"It's going to be huge."

Katie, who is a fan of the show herself, was gripped watching the drama reach its conclusion and enjoyed hearing the names of Calderdale and Kirklees towns mentioned in the storyline.

"It was fantastic," she said.

"It's put Yorkshire back on the map."

Yorkshire’s Happy Valley and Bronte Steam Tour departs on selected dates throughout the summer and costs from £339 per person including four nights accommodation with breakfast and dinner, coach travel from several locations and the Happy Valley locations excursion, among other trips.