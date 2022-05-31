Hardy Hebden Bridge hikers to climb the Calderdale Way in a day for the people of Ukraine

Calrec Audio is raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee for the people of Ukraine. It is the second walking challenge the company has undertaken in 12 months, having raised over £9,000 for Overgate Hospice in 2021 by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Calrec’s team of hardy hikers will tackle the 50-mile Calderdale Way on June 18, taking on a climb of more than 9,000 feet - that’s more than Ben Nevis and Snowdon combined.

“Over the last few years, the team at Calrec have smashed its charity targets and have raised around £15,000 for Overgate Hospice and Calderdale SmartMove,” says Calrec’s General Manager, Sid Stanley. “I am proud to see so many of my colleagues from across the organisation get involved in this monumental challenge to help support the people of Ukraine.”

From left to right (back row): Toby Spiller, Joe Gulaiczuk, Robert Reid, Sid Stanley, Andrew Sirous and Kevin Emmott From left to right (front row): Caleb Price, Francesca Lorico, Richard Morris and Elise Milnes

Founded in Hebden Bridge in 1964, Calrec is a leading supplier of audio broadcast mixing equipment which is relied on by the world’s most successful broadcasters. Its reputation for reliability and audio performance has made it an industry benchmark across the world.

The team includes members of staff from across the organisation, including R&D, production, customer support, marketing, IT, shipping, and senior management.