Harvest festival in Halifax tomorrow to refill food banks
A huge harvest festival is taking place in Halifax tomorrow (Friday) to collect stock for local food banks.
Schools, churches, community groups, councillors, residents, charity workers and local dignitaries will be at the event at Halifax Minster from 1pm to 2.30pm.
The event has been organised by Happy Days and Christians Together Calderdale - two charities that support people in Calderdale facing homelessness and food poverty.
The charities work together to operate the Halifax Food Bank, The Gathering Place and The Winter Shelter.
Most Popular
Anyone is welcome to go and those who can are being encouraged to bring a food donation.
Emily Dinsmore, Food Co-ordinator at Happy Days, said: "Pressure on Halifax Food Bank and the community café at The Gathering Place has never been higher and we are expecting demand to increase as the colder weather sets in, forcing people to make difficult choices between food and warmth,” she said.