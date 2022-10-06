Schools, churches, community groups, councillors, residents, charity workers and local dignitaries will be at the event at Halifax Minster from 1pm to 2.30pm.

The event has been organised by Happy Days and Christians Together Calderdale - two charities that support people in Calderdale facing homelessness and food poverty.

The charities work together to operate the Halifax Food Bank, The Gathering Place and The Winter Shelter.

Halifax Minster

Anyone is welcome to go and those who can are being encouraged to bring a food donation.