Harveys of Halifax helping Calderdale charities boost their funds

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the department store is able to invite charities to have collection boxes at its tills and inside the Commercial Street branch for fundraising events once more.

Each month, a different cause will be able to use the the store for boosting awareness and funds.

Many charities have already signed up, including Calderdale Lighthouse, Overgate Hospice and Happy Days.

Nicole Kay, Daniel Noble and Christine Gow from Harveys of Halifax

Operations Manager at Harveys of Halifax Christine Gow said: "We recognise that there area lot of hard-working charities in Calderdale and anything that we can do to help them to promote themselves and raise money has got to be a good thing."