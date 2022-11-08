The scheme at King Cross is part of the A58 Corridor Improvement Programme, aiming to improve the route from the M62 at Ripponden to Halifax via Sowerby Bridge, for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

But the short two lane cycle stretch opposite a parade of shops has been met with shock and bewilderment – and it appears impossible to use – after it was created with a lamp-post and a pedestrian crossing column obstructing the bike lane in both directions.

Liberal Democrat group leader Coun James Baker, cited the lamp post and proximity to a pedestrian crossing as clear safety issues.

The new cycle lane at King Cross, Halifax, with a pedestrian crossing post and a lamp-post in the middle has been criticised.

He said: “There are good examples of cycling infrastructure around the country, sadly this isn’t one of them.”

Coun Baker (Warley) said it felt highways works are driven more by ‘ticking the right boxes for funding’ rather than listening to what people actually want.

“What’s frustrating is many councillors will ask for improvements only to be told there is no money, then stuff like this goes ahead.

“It kind of makes a mockery that there is any real local democracy or say over what happens,” he said.

Another view of the cycle lane at King Cross, Halifax, which just just 30 metres long.

Fellow Lib-Dem councillor Paul Bellenger (Greetland & Stainland) added: “Even as a councillor for Calderdale I shake my head at this and wonder whose idea it was and what their thought process was.”

And there has been some scathing comments on social media to add to criticism from the Calderdale councillors.

One said: “Not once have I seen a bike on King Cross Road.”

Another added: “What a waste of money. Would have been better spent repairing the potholes.”

Writing to the Halifax Courier, keen cyclist Andrew Tagg, a former Calderdale Conservative councillor, said: “We have got a new 30 metre, yes you read it right 30 metre, cycle lane in King Cross.

"You can imagine hundreds of people riding up and down this lane getting fit & shedding pounds.

"Seriously what a sad state of affairs for the people of Halifax.”

Calderdale Council, partnering the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund scheme, say design errors are to blame.

The cycle lane at King Cross, Halifax, has been criticised for its design

A council spokesperson insisted that the errors were being corrected.

“The cycleway is bi-directional as marked and is designed to national guidance.

“Unfortunately, errors and omissions on the design drawings which should have been corrected during construction mean there is currently a lamp column located in the cycle lane and the lane itself is marked up to the adjacent zebra crossing.

“We are currently working with our contractors to relocate the lamp column and remove the incorrect cycle lane markings.”

Social media criticism has mentioned loss of parking spaces to the lane outside a supermarket.

The spokesperson said alternative, local, off-street parking can be found at Haugh Shaw Road Car Park, free for the first hour.