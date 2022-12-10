Have yourself a merry little ‘Christmutts’ by taking your four-legged furry friend to one of these 16 dog-friendly pubs in Calderdale.

Christmas is the time of giving and sharing, so as the cold, frosty nights begin to set in, why not cosy up with your hound at a warm and welcoming hostelry?

And, for dog-owners in and around Halifax, there are a number of pubs in the area where you and your pet pooch will be yappily welcomed.

Here are just some of the dog-friendly pubs to visit in Calderdale, according to www.doggiepubs.co.uk

1. The Alma Inn, Four Lane Ends, Sowerby Bridge

2. The Causeway Foot Inn, Causeway Foot, Ogden, Halifax

3. Duke of York, Stainland Road, Stainland, Halifax

4. The Hinchliffe Arms, Church Bank Lane, Cragg Vale