Have your pet blessed at Halifax Minster service for World Animal Day

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch alongside Halifax Minster will once again set to hold their annual animal blessing service in celebration of World Animal Day.

The blessing will take place at 2pm to 2.30pm on Sunday, October 6.

Fay Gibbons, Community Fundraiser at the local RSPCA branch said “We think our annual animal blessing service is a really unique and special way to celebrate all creatures great and small!

"This is our 15th service in Halifax Minster, which is such a beautiful and traditional church, we hope the community and their wonderful pets will join us to celebrate this very special day.”

All animals are invited to attend the service, but the branch and church ask that all dogs are kept on leads and that small animals (such as cats, hamsters and other small furries) are kept in carriers throughout the service.

If owners have lost their pets, or would find it too difficult to bring their pet along, a photograph can also be brought along for a blessing too!

To find out more about the Animal Blessing please visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.