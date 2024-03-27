Have your say: Comments return to stories on Halifax Courier's website
Whether you’re sharing with a friend and adding your thoughts or commenting on our social media channels, we want to encourage positive discussions around our content.
And that’s why we have now also launched a commenting system directly on our website.
Here, you can comment on the articles reporting on issues that matter to you the most, and those which stir up some feeling that directs you to your keyboard.
We want to know what you think both as a way to inform our content and to grow our understanding of the communities we serve.
Commenting is easy enough to do. All you need to do is click on the comment button at the top of any eligible article and you’ll be redirected to the comments section at the bottom.
Here you can add your thoughts and if they agree with our guidelines, it will shortly be posted to the site.
