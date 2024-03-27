Have your say: Comments return to stories on Halifax Courier's website

We’re launching a commenting community on the Halifax Courier website so we can encourage positive discussion around pressing issues.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:20 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 12:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Whether you’re sharing with a friend and adding your thoughts or commenting on our social media channels, we want to encourage positive discussions around our content.

And that’s why we have now also launched a commenting system directly on our website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here, you can comment on the articles reporting on issues that matter to you the most, and those which stir up some feeling that directs you to your keyboard.

People can now comment on stories on the Halifax Courier websitePeople can now comment on stories on the Halifax Courier website
People can now comment on stories on the Halifax Courier website

We want to know what you think both as a way to inform our content and to grow our understanding of the communities we serve.

Commenting is easy enough to do. All you need to do is click on the comment button at the top of any eligible article and you’ll be redirected to the comments section at the bottom.

Here you can add your thoughts and if they agree with our guidelines, it will shortly be posted to the site.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.