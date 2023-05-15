Have your say on how Halifax and rest of Calderdale should look in the future at drop-in sessions
A series of drop-in sessions are taking place across Calderdale asking residents how they think the borough should look.
As part of the Local Plan, Calderdale Council is creating a guide which will include guidance on how the borough’s buildings, streets, neighbourhoods and towns should be designed.
The council is working with the architects and master planners JTP, as well as local communities and organisations, landowners and developers to create the guide.
Once finalised, the placemaking and design guide will be used to ensure that all developments in Calderdale reinforce the distinct character of the borough.
They take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at Hebden Bridge Town Hall between 11am and 5pm, on Wednesday at Halifax Town Hall from 1.30pm until 7pm, on Wednesday, May 24 at Southgate Methodist Church in Elland between 11am and 5pm, and on Thursday, May 25 at St John the Divine in Brighouse from 11am until 5pm.