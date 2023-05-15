Have your say on how Halifax and rest of Calderdale should look in the future at drop-in sessions

As part of the Local Plan, Calderdale Council is creating a guide which will include guidance on how the borough’s buildings, streets, neighbourhoods and towns should be designed.

The council is working with the architects and master planners JTP, as well as local communities and organisations, landowners and developers to create the guide.

Once finalised, the placemaking and design guide will be used to ensure that all developments in Calderdale reinforce the distinct character of the borough.

Residents are being asked for their views