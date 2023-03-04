Have your say on walking and cycling improvements along Calderdale canal

Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority are looking to improve accessibility and preserve the heritage of Kilnhurst Weir along the Rochdale Canal between Todmorden and Luddenden Foot.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “When the weirs are in use, the water can be high which is hazardous. The proposed improvements would support safer journeys and allow access for cyclists or those using wheelchairs or pushchairs.

“The proposals have also been designed to reflect the heritage of the area to ensure that any modifications are sympathetic to the existing surroundings.”

One of the artist's impressions of one of the options

Three options are being presented for consideration, with people being asked to share their feedback,

The options, along with an artist’s impressions of each, are available to view online at yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/kilnhurstweir.

They range from improving and extending the existing facilities to creating new walkways and extending the bridge.

There are also two drop-in events for people to view the proposed options, complete surveys and speak to the project team at Kilnhurst Weir at Key Sike Lane on Tuesday, March 7 between 10am and 1pm and at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Thursday, March 9 between 10am and 1pm.

The deadline for feedback is Monday, March 30.

For more information about the three options or to provide feedback about the options, you can also go online at visit [email protected] or call MetroLine on 0113 2457676.

