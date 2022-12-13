Headline sponsor secured for Halifax extreme challenger's walk from Edinburgh to Manchester next year

Ben and partner Gaynor Thompson's daughter Kallipateira was stillborn in October 2018 at 37 weeks of pregnancy at Calderdale, after which the Halifax couple set up local charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation to support parents who have experienced the death of a baby and supports research to help save babies lives.

In May 2020 their rainbow baby Apollon was born in Manchester because of the love, care and world class research of Professor Heazell and his team at The Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre.

On July 15, 2023, Ben will walk from Edinburgh Castle to St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, home of The Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre, where the funds raised will go to save babies lives. Ben hopes to do this in a time of 68 hours or less day and night with no sleep.

Ben Moorhouse. Photo: Sam Townsend https://www.flatcap-photographer.com/

Dignity Funerals, of whom local funeral directors Lawrence’s are a part, have been inspired by the work of the Halifax charity to provide sponsorship.

Kate Davidson, chief executive at Dignity, said: “We are delighted to support The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation as headline sponsor of the Edinburgh to Manchester Extreme Challenge Walk.

"After Ben approached us, we could immediately see the value of the work the Foundation does, and we wanted to support them. All of us at Dignity wish Ben the best of luck on his mammoth challenge of walking 206 miles from Edinburgh to Manchester.”

Ben said: ”We are absolutely honoured that Dignity are the proud sponsors of my non-stop 206-mile Edinburgh to Manchester Extreme Challenge Walk.

"The kindness and support Dignity have shown us is incredible and Kate and colleagues at Dignity are all beautiful human beings. I am proud to represent locally the Lawrence’s team in Halifax who my family have personal experience of working with for my father Martin’s celebration of life, which is taking place next week.

"As a proud small local charity in Halifax, we thank Dignity for their wonderful support.”

