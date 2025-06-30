Healthwatch Calderdale to be scrapped
The government is set to abolish hundreds of bodies that run and oversee parts of the NHS as part of Labour’s 10 year health strategy.
Healthwatch England was set up in 2012 to speak out on behalf of NHS and social care patients and to advise ministers when services were not up to scratch.
It has localised branches throughout the country, including in Calderdale.
In a message on Facebook, Healthwatch England chief executive Louise Ansari said: “This is clearly a sad day for our staff, volunteers and everyone associated with Healthwatch who have proudly supported people and communities to speak up about their experience of health and social care.
"Over the past 12 years, we’ve helped millions of people raise concerns, access vital advice and influence real change in the services they rely on.
"By championing the voices of local communities, we’ve helped drive countless improvements across the NHS and social care – successes I understand the government recognises.
"Our focus now is on ensuring a smooth transition of our functions to the NHS and government, so that the voices of patients and the public continue to be heard.”