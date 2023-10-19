A touching display of 281 lanterns was created at Halifax’s Dean Clough to mark World Mental Health Day.

The Light Up for Hope event, organised by mental heath charity Healthy Minds, took place at the Crossley Gallery.

It aimed to provide a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and a beacon of hope for those grappling with mental health challenges.

Each of the lanterns symbolised a life lost to suicide in West Yorkshire during 2021, creating a heartfelt tribute and a stark reminder of the importance of raising awareness and promoting support for those affected by mental health issues.

The lanterns lit at Dean Clough in Halifax

In a bid to provide practical solutions, Light Up for Hope urged attendees to learn how to support those in need and ensure that help is readily accessible when required.

Jonny Richardson-Glenn, Healthy Minds’ chief officer, said “We can’t change what has happened but we can change the possibilities of what could be better.

“And perhaps, in doing what each of us can to create hope, we also find a positive purpose that honours the people we have lost.”

Healthy Minds is urging people to sign up to become a suicide prevention champion at https://suicidepreventionwestyorkshire.co.uk/becomeachampion .

The charity is also raising awareness of its safespace team, who are dedicated to listening and supporting those who may be struggling.