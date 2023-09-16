Watch more videos on Shots!

Healthy Minds is gearing up for The Big Swim - a new fundraising challenge where every stroke participants take will contribute to better mental health in the borough.

The event has been inspired Nikki Stocks, a long-time member of the Healthy Minds community and fundraising extraordinaire.

Nikki has been a victim of flooding in the Upper Calder Valley, causing her to struggle with stress and anxiety.

Nikki Sticks has inspired the fundraiser for Healthy Minds

While looking for strategies to support her mental health, she found swimming helped to bring her into balance.

After benefitting from Healthy Minds services, Nikki wanted to give something back to the charity, and the idea of a sponsored swim emerged.

She has taken on three swimming challenges so far for Healthy Minds, increasing the distance each time.

Last year, Nikki swam an incredible 2,500 metres to raise money for the charity.

She said: “I have always loved swimming and even more so now, as ill health and mobility issues have taken their toll.

"Swimming gives me freedom of movement and is great for my mental health.

"Healthy Minds has been a life changer and now I want to give something back. I want to try and raise some funds for this special and worthy charity.

"I can't walk far, and I definitely can't run a marathon, but what I can do is challenge myself to a swim!”

Healthy Minds community fundraiser Vicky Garrod said: “The Big Swim isn't just about bringing the community together to raise vital funds for Healthy Minds, it's an opportunity to empower yourself and improve your wellbeing by getting active.

"We hope to register enough swimmers to ensure our first Big Swim is a smashing success so that we can make it a regular event.”

The sponsored swim will take place at pools including in Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden on Sunday, October 1 at 2pm.

Swimmers of all levels who are aged 16 and over are being invited to take the plunge, with an array of challenges to suit all skills.