Hearing dogs charity looking for bucket collectors in Halifax

The charity, which trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, needs people to take part in bucket collections for two hours next month for its Paws Appeal.

The appeal is the charity’s biggest collection event - with 100 bucket collections taking place across the UK - and will be launching in Deaf Awareness Week (May 2 to May 8) and then running throughout the month.

Collections for the Paws Appeal are taking place in Halifax and the charity is urging new and existing supporters to sign up and show their support.

The charity is looking for people to help

Jan Shally, a volunteer puppy trainer for the charity, said: “I jumped at the chance to help at a collection because I want to give back and raise money to help deaf people.

"Hearing dogs can help deaf people to step into another world – one in which they too can feel heard. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People train highly-skilled hearing dogs to alert their deaf owners to important sounds such as the doorbell, alarm clock and life-saving sounds like the fire alarm.

A hearing dog also provides emotional support and companionship, often helping their deaf partner to regain the confidence to reconnect with friends, family and their community.

Gaynor Cavanagh, Community Fundraising Manager for the charity, said: “Help our Paws Appeal in May be a fantastic success by spending a couple of hours at one of our collection events in Halifax.

You’ll meet other supporters and dogs as well as play a key role in fundraising, gaining new supporters and highlighting just how amazing our life-changing hearing dogs are.

“Our friendly team will make sure you have everything you need to safely fundraise for us. By participating in our Paws Appeal, you will help us raise vital funds to ensure no one with hearing loss feels alone.”

Volunteers can sign up to collect as an individual or with family and friends.