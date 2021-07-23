Heartbreak as popular ROKT Climbing Gym remains closed but owners remain positive for the future

ROKT Climbing Gym has become a popular destination for climber, families and adventurers since its opening.

Despite the lifting of restrictions bosses have taken the decision to keep the venue close for the time being.

Euan Noble, Owner of ROKT Climbing Gym, said: "The impact of Covid 19 has devastated families, communities and businesses. ROKT Climbing Gym has been closed since March 2020 and during that time I have done my best to protect jobs and pay for all the standing costs.

ROKT Climbing Gym in Brighouse

"Due to the significant loss built up during the pandemic and the major flooding we suffered in February 2020, from which we are still recovering, it is sadly not financially viable for me to reopen general climbing to the public for the foreseeable future.

"Indoor climbing is at its peak in winter, so when combined with the continued uncertainty about what the Government may walk back on at some point after July 19 and the lack of guaranteed regular income, the cost of reopening outstrips any income that may be generated.

"This is especially so given the current economic climate, levels of sporting and leisure participation following restrictions and the fact summer has historically been our quietest period in the past.

"The unique but challenging layout of the building adds to this too as we are spread across multiple floors in an old building unlike other gyms that operate in one large space.

"It is heart-breaking for us not to be able to do what we love and to see everyone again, but we have to put the long term survival of the climbing business at the front of our minds along with making sure if and when we do reopen - and we can make no guarantees on that - the standard of the experience is aligned with the amazing customers that have supported us for the past 10 years.

"We will, of course, keep everyone posted if and when the situation changes.

"We are thankfully able to continue operating our wonderful ROKT Foundation charity which has already helped hundreds of users improve their lives in so many ways. We can do this because it operates in a grant funded, pre-booked, structured way with small groups in partnership with other amazing charities, organisations and schools - all of which means we can help those that need it most through climbing and urban adventure.