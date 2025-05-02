Alice Williams

An emotional video has been released by the family of beloved Halifax girl Alice Williams – with a stark warning to drivers.

Alice was hit by a car which failed to stop at a red light as she crossed King Cross Street with her mum and brother on July 8, 2023.

She was taken to hospital but could not be saved and died a few days later, surrounded by her loved ones.

Today, Qadeer Hussain – aged 55 and of Essex Street in Halifax - was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison and also disqualified from driving for 10 years and two months for causing death by dangerous driving.

Alice’s family described the St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy pupil as “a happy, bright bookworm; a funny, loving and gentle daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend” and said they will “always be proud of her”.

In this video, released by West Yorkshire Police, her family also said: “We want drivers to look at Alice and think about what can happen when they take risks and drive too fast.”

Alice’s dad, Chris Williams, is undertaking a sponsored walk in Alice’s memory to raise money for RoadPeace – the national charity for road crash victims which supports people bereaved or seriously injured in road crashes, and campaigns for justice for victims and to reduce road danger.

This month, he will walk from Howarth to Halifax as part of the RoadPeace Challenge.

On his fundraising page, he said: “The emergency services, road crash victims, road safety professionals and communities will aim to collectively walk, run, and cycle 1,624 miles, in honour of the 1,624 people killed on UK roads in 2023 - including Alice.

“Each individual tragedy has devastated so many lives like ours.

"Alice talked about hiking when she was older - she loved the adventures of the Famous Five and, most importantly, picnics.

"My plan is to walk from her grandparents' house in Haworth, where she loved to have sleepovers; down the Pennine Way to Hebden Bridge, where we had many days out; then over to Halifax, where she was born, lived, was killed and is buried.

"We would be so grateful for anything you can give, to help prevent the kind of heartbreak that my family has experienced.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/alice-rpc