Heartbroken Calderdale road safety campaigners pay tribute to woman and passionate supporter who died yesterday

A Calderdale charity which helps people who have lost loved ones on the roads has paid tribute to a woman who died yesterday (Saturday).

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Apr 2023, 20:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 20:49 BST

The Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation has described Gaynor Louise Stammers as a passionate supporter of the charity who has left “many fond memories and shoes no one can fill”.

The charity posted on Facebook: “It is with a very heavy heart that we have to announce the tragic loss of someone who was very passionate and supportive of our charity.

"She was close to the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure to meet her over the years on the many Walk4Naomi treks she participated in.

Gaynor Louise Stammers taking part in the Walk4Naomi in aid of the Naomi Cheri Gough FoundationGaynor Louise Stammers taking part in the Walk4Naomi in aid of the Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation
Gaynor Louise Stammers taking part in the Walk4Naomi in aid of the Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation
"Gaynor Louise Stammers, we are left beyond broken at your passing.

“Gaynor has left many fond memories and shoes no one can fill.

"She was always great fun to be around and created many laughs with her antics, often the butt of many jokes about her £3 walking pumps.

"But she bossed the walk with no blisters whilst others suffered. She had the last laugh

"Gaynor sadly passed away yesterday and we are profoundly heartbroken. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and all that knew and love her at this extremely difficult time.

“Some people leave too many good memories to ever be forgotten.”

The Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation was founded by Bev and Steve Gough in honour of their 19-year-old daughter Naomi, who was killed in an accident on Burdock Way in Halifax in January 2007.

The charity supports bereaved families who lose a child – helping with funeral costs and emotional support - as well as providing road safety education to teenagers.

Every year, the Walk4Naomi sees supporters trek from Halifax to Blackpool to raise funds for the charity.

For more information about the charity, visit its website .

