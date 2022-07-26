Heatwave lays bare historic bridge in shallows of Calderdale reservoir

One solitary figure was pictured walking across the old road bridge at Baitings Reservoir, near Ripponden.

As blowtorch Britain baked in record temperatures last week, a rare danger-to-life warning was put in place for parts of northern England.

Some beauty spots across the North even dried up so severely that mudbeds were exposed and left deep cracks appearing in a desert-like landscape.

Baitings Reservoir, near Ripponden

But even though the temperatures have dropped and the region has had some rainfall in recent days, water levels are still low, leaving neolithic and bronze age remains exposed.

Built in 1956, Baitings Reservoir is a large water supply reservoir operated by Yorkshire Water.

It is surrounded by woodland and popular with walkers and at various points offers impressive views of the neighbouring moors.

The forecast for Yorkshire over the next few days is a mixture of sunshine and rain.

Forecasters say much of Yorkshire will see some rain today.

Temperatures in Halifax are set to reach a high of 22 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Met Office, there will be light rain changing to cloudy by early evening today (Tuesday) and it will be sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime on Wednesday.

Halifax will see light showers changing to cloudy by night time on Thursday according to the Met Office, and it will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

