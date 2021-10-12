Hebden Bridge Arts Festival wins share of £658,331 funding

View of Hebden Bridge

Art Fund announced it has awarded £658,331 worth of Reimagine Grants, with the financial support going to museums, galleries, historic houses, trusts and other organisations across the country.

The only successful applicants in Yorkshire are the organisers of Hebden Bridge Arts Festival, who were handed £7,500 for their Engaging Neighbourhoods project, which uses art to explore people’s relationships with the local and global environment.

Other projects receiving support include the temporary exhibition space at the recently redeveloped Redbridge Museum and The Union, which will see couples from all over the world who decided to get engaged on The Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol return and celebrate its history.

Director Jenny Waldman said: “Art Fund’s new Reimagine grants will allow many more museums to understand, and work deeply with, their communities.

“Museums often produce what seem like miracles on a shoestring, but they need enhanced resources – such as in digital, specialist support and staffing – to truly build for the future.

“We are proud to support these impressive projects, something we could not have done without the exceptional generosity of our members and donors.”

The charity said there is clearly a “continued level of need in the sector” as it received 71 applications from organisations looking for a total of £1.9m.

The second round of grants will be announced in November and the third and final grants will be revealed the following month.