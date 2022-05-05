Hebden Bridge Brass Band finish third at European Championships

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

The band won the EBBA trophy and 1,500 euros for their third place in the challenge section at the event at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on May 1.

They had to perform a set piece variations for brass band by the British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, and an own choice piece, which was Lions of Legends by Thierry Deleuyelle.

The soloist prize went to the band's principal cornet player Bethen Plant, a late replacement due to Covid.

The band say they are delighted with their achievement as they only got notice seven weeks ago to enter.

Ian Coleman, from the band, said: "Before we went on stage, the band's musical director Chris Binns said to us all 'you’ve nothing to lose, go for it and enjoy the experience.