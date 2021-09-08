Hebden Bridge Brass Band ready to perform again after a tough 18 months

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

It has been a very difficult time for the band during the Covid pademic, which has seen them lose eight band members and the musical director, while the band’s president and long-term member died of the virus.

Ian Coleman, from the band, said: “We started back with 15 players six weeks ago, firstly practicing open air and on the look out for a new MD.

“Happily we appointed Chris Binns, solo trombone player with the Grimethorpe Band. We moved back into the band room some three weeks ago.

“We now have a full complete set of players and are ready to perform to the general public.