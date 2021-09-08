Hebden Bridge Brass Band ready to perform again after a tough 18 months
After a break of 18 months the Hebden Bridge Brass Band returns to the contest platform on Sunday at the Blackburn and Darwin March contest.
It has been a very difficult time for the band during the Covid pademic, which has seen them lose eight band members and the musical director, while the band’s president and long-term member died of the virus.
Ian Coleman, from the band, said: “We started back with 15 players six weeks ago, firstly practicing open air and on the look out for a new MD.
“Happily we appointed Chris Binns, solo trombone player with the Grimethorpe Band. We moved back into the band room some three weeks ago.
“We now have a full complete set of players and are ready to perform to the general public.
“It’s been a struggle. Any brass or percussion players wishing to join the band are more than welcome, they can contact the band though our website.”