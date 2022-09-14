Hebden Bridge Camera Club hosts annual exhibition

Hebden Bridge Camera Club's exhibition

Deputy Mayor Coun Bernice Hayes and her consort James Hayes Deputy opened the exhibition, and over 1,000 visitors viewed the 47 prints on display.

Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite three images in order of preference.

Prints included local views, scenes from around the world, buildings, still-life, people, animals, birds, plus more abstract images.

Beach Reflections

After all the votes were counted, the results were as follows:

1st Chris Scarborough's 'Eaves Wood'

2nd Ian Parker's 'Beach Reflections'

3rd Bill Pilkington’s ‘What Ewe Looking at?'

What Ewe Looking At?

The winning images will be featured on the club’s website www.hebdenbridgecc.co.uk.

The club's 2023 calendar of Hebden Bridge images is now on sale in local outlets and copies can also be purchased by contacting the club via the website.

The club would like to thank all who attended and remind anyone who is interested in joining the club to see the website for details.