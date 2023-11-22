Calderdale Council has explained why Hebden Bridge’s Christmas tree is significantly smaller this year.

As reported by the Courier, there was dismay from many yesterday when the tree – provided by the council - for St George’s Square arrived.

Usually huge and full – and the focus of the town’s Christmas festivities – this year’s tree is much smaller.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said the council has decided to “standardise” the trees provided across the borough.

“Calderdale Council supplies, installs and decorates 18 Christmas trees across the borough and provides further festive lighting in town and village centres,” she said.

“We know how much people value these decorations and we work hard to ensure that they bring festive cheer.

"Work begins each year in the summer to plan for the Christmas period and this involves our engineers visiting each location in the borough to ensure a tree can be installed safely and securely.

"This year, it was their professional judgement that the trees should be around 20 feet tall and standardised across the borough.

“By standardising the height we order from our supplier, we can ensure there’s some consistency in size of trees across the borough.

"As natural products, there can of course be some variation in the shape and size of each tree, but they will all be around 20 feet high.

“We’ve chosen traditional styles for our trees and these will be decorated in time for the light switch on events in each location.