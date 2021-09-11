Hebden Bridge dads to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks

On September 26 Richard Green, Steve Gittner, Paul Cooke and Martin Keat, will set out at 6.30am, just ahead of the dawn, with the daunting prospect of the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge ahead of them.

They are aiming to raise funds for Hebden Bridge based charity the Bishop Simeon Trust, who, with the help of their patron Desmond Tutu, have been supporting vulnerable children in South Africa for more than 30 years.

Richard is the Head of RHS Garden Bridgewater, Steve is an award-winning architect and Director at Gagarin Studio, Paul is a Professor at the University of Leeds and Martin is the Director of the Bishop Simeon Trust.

Martin said: “We’re all very keen to show our support and raise some funds so that the Trust can keep helping vulnerable children through what is a particularly tough time as the pandemic continues there.

“South Africa is a tought place to be a child and they already needed our support before - now that need is even greater.

“We’re all a little nervous about the challenge, we’re not taking it lightly and are preparing carefully.

“Although we might not be able to manage the weather we’re convinced that people’s sponsorship will help push us all the way round regardless of the conditions.

“We know it’s a tough time for everyone and hope that people will be able to support.”

The team are trying to raise at least £2,000 from the challenge and will be keeping everyone updated via the Trusts social media channels throughout the day.