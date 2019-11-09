Hebden Bridge Disability Access Forum calls out for new members

The Hebden Bridge Disability Access Forum (HBDAF) is calling on members of the community with a disability to join the group.

The forum invites people who identify as disabled, deaf or have a long-term health condition to get in contact.

Residents can share what difficulties they have accessing any aspects of local life, join the Google group for members’ discussion of access issues and attend meetings on the third

Monday of each month at Hebden Bridge Town Hall from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

A spokesperson for HBDAF said: “We’re a working group of around thirty members and we encourage more people to get involved.

“Tell us about the most important issues affecting you locally. Much of our work has, and will continue to, tackle the more obvious, physical barriers people face.

“We’d like to concentrate more on raising awareness and creating better access for those with mental health issues and other invisible disabilities.

“This is a broad demographic that would include people with learning differences or dementia and autistic people. If you have lived experience of any form of disability or support those who do, please get in touch.”

HBDAF is an action focused, disabled-led group, formed in 2016 to improve access for those who live, work or visit Hebden Bridge, as well as celebrating good practice and finding positive solutions.

Over the years the group has produced a step-free access map of Hebden Bridge, given 14 portable ramps to town centre premises, increased the number of blue badge parking spaces at Hebden Bridge station, and more.

To get in touch with the group, email sechbdisabilityaccess@gmail.com or phone 01422 844914.

