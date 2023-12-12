Hebden Bridge Disability Access Forum share its updated step-free access map to the town centre
The map was first published in 2018 and has now been fully updated to December 2023.
Previous editions have been useful for both residents and visitors to the town. Websites for local events, such as the Folk Roots Festival, have included links to the map.
The new map is available to view and print at hebdenroydtowncouncil.gov.uk/disability-forum/access-guide-map.pdf
Paper copies of the map and guide are available from the desk in the foyer at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.
There are some changes to the Step Free Guide, as shops, cafes and other businesses have changed hands since our last update in 2022.
A spokesperson for HBDAF said: “The access map and guide is one of many things which HBDAF does to improve access to life for disabled people in the Hebden Bridge area.
"We also consult with businesses, charities and public bodies to improve access to existing and planned places, events and services.
"We need new members to help us with our work, and to share their access suggestions, concerns and lived experiences.
"We welcome all deaf, disabled or neurodivergent people and those with long-term health conditions.
“We especially welcome younger disabled people to join us so we can better represent our diverse local disabled community.
“We also welcome non-disabled people as associates to help us with our work."
HBDAF meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at 2.30 p.m. in Hebden Bridge Town Hall and via Zoom. Contact [email protected] for details, or phone 01422 844914.