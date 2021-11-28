Hebden Bridge Film Festival set to take a break in 2022

Hebden Bridge film festival will not be taking place in 2022

The inaugural festival took place in March 2019 with guests including Maxine Peak and Jessica Hynes. Due to Covid the 2020 festival was postponed and took place online in March 2021.

Louise Wadley, Hebden Bridge Film Festival Director said: “Our goal was always to bring films from around the world in the unique town of Hebden Bridge. Our online festival earlier this year was a great success, but we are eager to get back what made the 2019 festival so special, and to bring people together in-person for a shared experience. However, each festival takes many months of planning, and with so much uncertainly due to Covid, this felt like the right way forward.”

“We are excited to bring another amazing programme of films, events, and special guests to the valley in March 2023! Thank you to our partners, funders, sponsors, advertisers, volunteers, and of course our wonderful audience. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

The next festival will take place between Friday 24 and Sunday 26 March 2023.