Hebden Bridge fire: Fundraiser for blaze-hit businesses reaches £20,000 target

The collection was launched by Community Foundation for Calderdale after the fire at Burlees House and La Perla Restaurant on Hangingroyde Lane in Hebden Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday.

The cash will go to the restaurant and people who worked from Burlees House, who range from accountants and solicitors to artists and photographers.

Hebden Bridge Chinese Medicine Clinic, who were in the building, posted on social media: "After confirmation that the loss of £11k in pharmacy stock is not covered on my insurance policy, I’ve had better days, but given the community spirit and the efforts that are happening already I am undaunted by the work ahead.

The building hit by the fire in Hebden Bridge

"I cannot emphasise enough how the relatively minor problems of loss of materials and premises is a blessing compared to what could have happened - had we not had West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service work so hard to protect the homes of nearby residents.

"As the story now shifts to the recovery, it is still them who I applaud for their heroic efforts.

"When you need them they are there and they deserve pay rises!

"People and their hearts are our strength . We have that a plenty.

"Thanks you to everyone for all the kind words, offers of support and community spirit."

Collection tubs for the businesses have been placed across Calderdale, and Hebden Bridge Trades Club has announced it will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, August 13 from 7pm.