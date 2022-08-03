Hebden Bridge fire: Latest on road closures and fundraiser for La Perla and Burlees House businesses

Several roads around Hangingroyd Lane, where La Perla Restaurant and Burlees House were hit by the blaze, were closed yesterday - some for most of the day.

Calderdale Council staff will be at Hebden Bridge Town Hall for the rest of the week to support and advise the businesses affected by the fire.

An online collection for those businesses launched yesterday by Community Foundation for Calderdale has already raised nearly £8,000.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Hebden Bridge yesterday

The page says: "This appeal fund is to support the businesses who've lost stock and equipment in the fire.

"A small business is more than just an income. It's someone's passion and dreams. Let's support them to rebuild.

"We rally in the Upper Calder Valley, so please give generously."

Hebden Bridge Trades Club has announced it will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, August 13 from 7pm.

Tickets will be £7 and the line-up is to be announced.