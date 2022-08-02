Dozens of firefighters were called to the blaze at Burlees House and La Perla on Hangingroyd Lane at 2.12am.

The owner of La Perla has said he has been left heartbroken.

Several roads in the area were closed while emergency services dealt with the fire. Most are now reopen, although Old Gate and Bridge Gate are still shut.

Hebden Bridge Group Practice has re-located all planned face-to-face appointments to Grange Dene Medical Centre in Mytholmroyd.

Photos by Mike Middleton-Green.

1. Hebden Bridge fire: Photos show how blaze ravaged La Perla Restaurant and offices Firefighters put out the flames. Photos by Mike Middleton-Green Photo Sales

2. Hebden Bridge fire: Photos show how blaze ravaged La Perla Restaurant and offices The flames can be seen coming out of the building. Photos by Mike Middleton-Green Photo Sales

3. Hebden Bridge fire: Photos show how blaze ravaged La Perla Restaurant and offices Dozens of firefighters were called, including specialist teams. Photos by Mike Middleton-Green Photo Sales

4. Hebden Bridge fire: Photos show how blaze ravaged La Perla Restaurant and offices Several roads were shut in the town centre. Photos by Mike Middleton-Green Photo Sales