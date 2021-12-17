Hebden Bridge firm bringing smiles to children's faces at Calderdale Royal Hospital

Some of the Bluefin team present the gifts to Calderdale Royal Hospital's children's ward.

Bluefin - a family-run firm specialising in sports and wellness - has donated £1,000-worth of presents for youngsters on the children’s ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital

Ashleigh Berry, from Blue Fin, said there could be around 40 children on the ward on Christmas Day.

“We spent an afternoon picking toys for children aged from birth to 16 and stacking the cars full,” she said.