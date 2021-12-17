Hebden Bridge firm bringing smiles to children's faces at Calderdale Royal Hospital
Children having to spend their Christmas in hospital will be cheered up with a gift thanks to a Hebden Bridge firm.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 11:16 am
Bluefin - a family-run firm specialising in sports and wellness - has donated £1,000-worth of presents for youngsters on the children’s ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital
Ashleigh Berry, from Blue Fin, said there could be around 40 children on the ward on Christmas Day.
“We spent an afternoon picking toys for children aged from birth to 16 and stacking the cars full,” she said.
“We are happy we can hopefully bring one or two smiles to their faces come Christmas morning.”