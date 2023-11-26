News you can trust since 1853
Hebden Bridge Junior Band welcomes new musical director ahead of busy festive season

The run-up to Christmas is a very busy time for brass bands, and Hebden Bridge Junior Band are no exception.
By Sara Steeles-YatesContributor
Published 26th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Leading them through this busy period is newly appointed musical director, Steve Robson.

Hailing from County Durham, Steve has been playing brass instruments since the age of 11.

Not only a player, Steve is also an experienced conductor, composer and arranger. He spent 20 very happy years as conductor of Stanhope Silver Band and many of those years also conducting Stanhope Junior Band.

Hebden Bridge Junior Band playing at last year's World Dock Pudding Championship at Mytholmroyd Community CentreHebden Bridge Junior Band playing at last year's World Dock Pudding Championship at Mytholmroyd Community Centre
Hebden Bridge Junior Band playing at last year's World Dock Pudding Championship at Mytholmroyd Community Centre

He recently moved from the North East, and was looking for a new challenge just as Hebden Bridge Junior Band was looking for a new MD.

Steve said: “I was absolutely thrilled to see the advert for a new MD for HBJB, and feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity to work with them as their new conductor.”

It is certainly a busy time to join the band, who have many Christmas engagements coming up.

The band can be found playing at the following places over the festive period:

Hebden Bridge Junior Band logoHebden Bridge Junior Band logo
Hebden Bridge Junior Band logo

Saturday, December 2 - Wainsgate Chapel Advent Concert.

Thursday, December 7 - Candlelit Carols, Todmorden Unitarian Church.

Tuesday, December 12 - Big Sing for Christian Aid, Church of the Good Shepherd, Mytholmroyd.

Friday, December 15 - Cragg Vale Church Christmas Concert.

Sunday, December 17 - Mytholmroyd WMC.

Sunday, December 24 - Christmas Eve Carols, St George’s Square, Hebden Bridge.

