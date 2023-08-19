2024 will see the theatre reach 100 years old, and to mark the achievement it will play host to a plethora of celebrations and special events.

The festivities will begin with a book launch for the centenary album – Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, An Illustrated History 1924-2024 – on September 3.

The full-colour, 100-page volume, penned by acting and directing stalwart Vaughan Leslie, provides a definitive history of the theatre, from its foundation to the present day.

Vaughan Leslie, centre, has written the new book

It chronicles its highs and lows over the past hundred years, with a particular focus on the personalities who made it such an important part of the local community.

Speaking ahead of the book launch, Vaughan said: “I have used the images collected from my assembling of the digital archive from scratch over the last six years to provide over 200 photos, and I’ve found out all I could from contemporary sources, press articles, our own publications, libraries and the internet.

"There are some fascinating anecdotes and even the odd scandal.”

Members of the public have the chance to buy a copy of this souvenir publication and enjoy refreshments provided at an open afternoon at the theatre, on Holme Street in Hebden Bridge, on Sunday, September 3, from 2pm until 4pm.

The book costs £15.