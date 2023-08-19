News you can trust since 1853
Hebden Bridge Little Theatre to launch new book charting its 100-year history as it prepares for its centenary celebrations in 2024

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre will prepare for its upcoming centenary celebrations with the launch of a new book next month.
By Dominic Brown
Published 19th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

2024 will see the theatre reach 100 years old, and to mark the achievement it will play host to a plethora of celebrations and special events.

The festivities will begin with a book launch for the centenary album – Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, An Illustrated History 1924-2024 – on September 3.

The full-colour, 100-page volume, penned by acting and directing stalwart Vaughan Leslie, provides a definitive history of the theatre, from its foundation to the present day.

Vaughan Leslie, centre, has written the new bookVaughan Leslie, centre, has written the new book
Vaughan Leslie, centre, has written the new book
It chronicles its highs and lows over the past hundred years, with a particular focus on the personalities who made it such an important part of the local community.

Speaking ahead of the book launch, Vaughan said: “I have used the images collected from my assembling of the digital archive from scratch over the last six years to provide over 200 photos, and I’ve found out all I could from contemporary sources, press articles, our own publications, libraries and the internet.

"There are some fascinating anecdotes and even the odd scandal.”

Members of the public have the chance to buy a copy of this souvenir publication and enjoy refreshments provided at an open afternoon at the theatre, on Holme Street in Hebden Bridge, on Sunday, September 3, from 2pm until 4pm.

The book costs £15.

Anyone who can’t make the launch event but would like to buy a copy of the book can email [email protected] for more information.