Hebden Bridge Local History Society announces programme of talks for new season

Hebden Bridge Local History Society’s new season of talks is set to begin next month.

By Abigail Kellett
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 3:00 pm

The programme will run from the end of September until March 2023.

The first talk of the new season will be from Catherine Warr titled “A Yorkshire Year: 366 days of folklore, customs and traditions” and will take place on September 28.

Catherine will be exploring the rich diversity of the customs of the county and asking what actually is ‘a custom’ and how does folklore develop in a community, including here in the Calder Valley.

View over Hebden Bridge.

The talk will take place at the Methodist Church on Market Street, Hebden Bridge at 7.30pm and is free to members and £4 for visitors.

The following talk will take place on October 12 and be by June Turner, a volunteer guide at Todmorden Town Hall, titled “Fielden Brothers and Radical MP John Fielden: how one cotton firm profited from slavery”.

