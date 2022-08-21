Hebden Bridge man walks 50 miles for 50th birthday to support bereaved parents
A Hebden Bridge man has marked a milestone birthday by raising hundreds of pounds for charity.
Simon Buck decided to celebrate his 50th birthday by walking 50 miles in aid of stillbirth and neonatal death fund Sands.
His challenge has raised more than £1,000 for the charity so far.
He was joined for most of the way by his brother, Peter.
"I started at 4.30am on the day of my 50th birthday and completed the walk at 11.50pm,” he said.
"All in all, I covered 50 miles and took 100,289 steps.
"I did it in memory of a good friend who lost her son, Rufus, three days after giving birth and all the other parents who have lost children at such a young age.
"It was great to do it with my brother. We helped and supported each other along the way.
"Thanks to everyone that’s supported me.”
To donate to Simon’s challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Simon-Buck8