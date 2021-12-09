Hebden Bridge mentoring and tuition service given £5,000 grant from Community Foundation for Calderdale

Jo Austin

Ask The Question provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma. They have worked with over 120 students since they were formally founded in 2017, over half of which have had experience of local authority care.

Sessions at Ask The Question focus on well-being, social and emotional learning, and the building of resilience, and aim to improve educational outcomes by providing a nurturing environment that is safe, secure, flexible, caring and a place where positive relationships are seen as fundamental. Research shows that children perform significantly better when they’re tutored one-to-one for their education, compared to students who are tutored in a traditional classroom setting. Sessions look to enable students to gain qualifications and increase their employability for the future, enabling more positive future outcomes for their lives ahead.

Students who attend through Ask The Question have consistently reached their potential, with every student passing their maths and English GCSE, and three students this year going on to attend a Russell Group University. They recently celebrated all of their 11+ students passing the 11+ exam.

Ask The Question have been awarded a grant of £5,000 from Calderdale’s ‘Community Foundation’ to go towards their work with four of Calderdale’s care experienced young people, to enable them to reach their potential and access individualised support with their learning.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question, said, “We are delighted that the CFFC have awarded our CIC with this grant and it will enable students to access support at a crucial time amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. This grant will go a long way in helping four young people to access support and mentorship which they otherwise wouldn’t have the financial means to access.”