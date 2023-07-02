Hebden Bridge Open Studios 2023: More than 100 artists are set to showcase their talents in biggest ever event

Artists and makers in and around the town will be opening their doors to the public from July 7-9, inviting all to chat, see, buy and learn.

Event organiser John Noble-Milner said: "This is the biggest Open Studios for Hebden Bridge yet - we have 107 individual artists taking part, plus groups such as the Brier Hey Potters, Square Route Weavers and the Portrait Club.

"Hebden Bridge has a wonderfully eclectic and unique art scene and this year we are delighted to see more than 20 new artists opening their studio doors to join the event.

Roo Waterhouse. Photo: Lucy Cartwright

"Hebden Bridge Open Studios gives people a special and rare opportunity to meet artists, see their studios, hear about different creative processes and see works in progress.

"We're very lucky to have artists from all walks of life and this is why HBOS - even after 19 years - continues to be one of the UK's most popular art events.

"We love that, each year, HBOS attracts people who are totally committed to and serious about art right through to people who want to do art themselves, but don't know how to get started.

"And, of course, it's a mainstay event for people who just like to look at lovely things and enjoy new experiences.

Kath Baker. Photo: Lucy Cartwright

"We're blessed with a very friendly community of artists in and around Hebden Bridge - I think that's why so many new artists move here each year. It's a ready-set melting pot of welcoming and supportive makers and creatives.

"If visitors walk away from this year's Open Studios with an inkling of inspiration to create art themselves, or perhaps with a piece of artwork they fell in love with during a studio visit, or having built a relationship with an artist to commission something unique for themselves, then we'll be over the moon.

"Whether you’re artistically inclined or not, this is a great chance to meet people, have all your arty questions answered and see many varied and beautiful pieces of art."

The creative festivities begin ahead of the Open Studios event. From June 30 until July 9, more than 60 local venues - from art galleries and quirky independent shops to food stores and barbers - will feature artwork by Open Studios artists in their windows, creating a Window Trail of Art through the town.

Dan Morrison. Photo: Lucy Cartwright

"Last year the window trail was incredibly popular,” John said.

"We had 40 windows in shops, bars and cafes featuring works by local artists.

"This year we have over 60, which is pretty fantastic for a town the size of Hebden Bridge. It really shows the sense of community we have here.”

An exhibition of work by Open Studios artists is currently on display at Hebden Bridge Town Hall, running until July 9.

Joe Gregory. Photo: Lucy Cartwright

Hebden Bridge Open Studios has been running for 19 years.

In 2023, a total of 107 local artists and three artist groups are involved.

For more details and a map of the Hebden Bridge Open Studios Window Trail, visit hebdenbridgeopenstudios.org

Dorothy Ann Simister. Photo: Lucy Cartwright

Benjamin Johnson. Photo: Lucy Cartwright