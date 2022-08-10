Hebden Bridge podcaster takes Wrestling Comedy to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Hebden Bridge resident Ant McGinley is the show’s star, the Ginger Ninja, AKA “The Champ”, and boasts more than 7,000 loyal subscribers who love tuning into his regular antics as the Pub Wrestling Federation.
The show, called Better Red Than Dead, will be appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from August 20 to 28.
Ant said: “Well, you know something? I’ve been in this business for a long time, brother! And there are three things that energise me and my little Champaholics in the PWF… Flair, prayer and red hair. A flair for doing whatever it takes to stay on top, prayer to keep the tax man off my back and red hair because that’s what gives me strength. And in Scotland, I’ll tell you how I survived life in the squared circle. That’s right, the Ginge is heading to the Fringe with his awesome new show… Better Red than Dead!”
Starring and written by Damien St John (BAFTA Rocliffe TV comedy forum 2017, The Thicktionary, JACK fm, Heart FM) and Ant McGinley (The Offensive, Jackie the Ripper, On The Left Side). The show will be at the Omni Centre stage 4, from August 20 to 28 at 4.15pm daily.Like all the shows performing under the PBH Free Fringe umbrella, tickets are free but donations are welcome via Ko-fi. The runtime is 40 minutes. Contains explicit language and mature themes.