Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail brought to an end after seven years

Oscar Ottaway and Jed Parrett at a previous Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

Hebden Royd Town Council has announced that Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail will not return in 2025, marking the end of a successful seven-year tradition.

The decision was made by the Council’s projects and events committee as part of a wider review of its events programme, with a focus on sustainability and to ensure future events continue to be inclusive, accessible, and creatively impactful.

First launched seven years ago, the Pumpkin Trail quickly became a seasonal highlight, attracting residents and visitors alike.

The 2024 event, themed ‘Pumpkins at the Pictures’, was the most successful yet, celebrating local creativity while linking with other initiatives, including the Hebden Bridge Picture House, which is operated by the Town Council.

Aiden and Ava Lovett at a previous Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

Coun. Jane Hoyle, chair of the projects and events committee, said: “The Pumpkin Trail has been a much-loved part of Hebden Royd’s calendar, and we know it has been enjoyed by the community.

"We’re incredibly proud to have ended on a high.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but we hope people understand our need to take stock and focus on the long-term sustainability of our events.

"We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who’s been involved over the years and now feels like the right time to explore new ways to make a lasting impact in the community.”

Hebden Royd Town Council expressed its sincere thanks to all who brought the trail to life over the years, including core partners Sand in Your Eye, Hebden Bridge Rotary Club, a team of dedicated volunteers, and the many families, residents, and visitors who made the event such a success.

Currently, there are no plans for the event’s return, but the council looks forward to collaborating with partners on new community focused projects and events in the future.

Hebden Royd Business Forum have expressed an interest in continuing to mark the Autumn season, with a spokesperson stating: “While the organised trail and funded activities have been central to the Pumpkin Trail in previous years, its success has also been thanks to the participation of amazing local businesses putting on beautiful seasonal displays and entering into the fun of the event.

"We are keen to work with businesses to maintain that feel across the town to give visitors and locals a great experience throughout the autumn, encourage footfall and support our independent businesses. Anyone interested in being involved in this, please get in touch.”